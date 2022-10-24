DDD Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,567 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.37. 1,607,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,820,953. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

