DDD Partners LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $62.55. 5,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,355. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.22.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
