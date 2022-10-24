DDD Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1,730.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 61,678 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 1.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.22. The stock had a trading volume of 92,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111,804. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.41 and a 200 day moving average of $147.65. The firm has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

