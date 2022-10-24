DDD Partners LLC Has $384,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.57. 288,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,427. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $31.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

