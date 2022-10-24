DDD Partners LLC Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.35. 151,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,611,520. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.