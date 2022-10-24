DDD Partners LLC Increases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Newmont comprises approximately 2.2% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 23.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 126,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.32. The company had a trading volume of 209,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,889. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.40. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

