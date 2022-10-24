DDD Partners LLC Invests $938,000 in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. DDD Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Overstock.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,865 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,148,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,571,000 after acquiring an additional 185,536 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at $62,043,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,349,000 after acquiring an additional 89,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSTK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,689. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 3.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

