DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.37% of CGI worth $69,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CGI by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CGI by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CGI by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 11.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIB opened at $77.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.60. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $93.49.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.94.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

