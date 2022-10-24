DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $87,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 34.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $217.53 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.69 and its 200 day moving average is $253.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

