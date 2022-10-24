DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.32% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $59,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $315.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.80.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

