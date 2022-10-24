DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,783 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.20% of Keysight Technologies worth $48,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,377,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 260,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $168.96 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

