DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $81.67 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,337 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 182,167 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Target worth $81,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $159.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.51 and its 200 day moving average is $172.10. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

