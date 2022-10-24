DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 174,184 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,570,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,184 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $73,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 47.8% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

