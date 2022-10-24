DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 344,319 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 344,319 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.68% of Cognex worth $50,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Cognex by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 376,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 50,781 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cognex by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cognex by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 765,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.02.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

