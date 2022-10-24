DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 110,243 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 110,243 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $62,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Ross Stores by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $85.64 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.55.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.22.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.