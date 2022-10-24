DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 9,306 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,344 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Netflix were worth $54,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 44.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,370,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,860 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Netflix by 53.6% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,045,239,000 after acquiring an additional 973,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.19.

Netflix Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $291.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.09 and its 200 day moving average is $219.65. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.