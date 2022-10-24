Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Delcath Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DCTH opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.30). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 797.19% and a negative return on equity of 465.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

