DeltaFi Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $8,082.00 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

