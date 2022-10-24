Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €8.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €8.50 ($8.67) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Bank of America set a €4.80 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($7.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.75 ($4.85) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down €0.07 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €6.57 ($6.70). The company had a trading volume of 3,198,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.24 ($5.35) and a 1 year high of €7.92 ($8.08). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.36.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

