Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given New €27.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €28.50 ($29.08) to €27.50 ($28.06) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DTEGY. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($30.10) in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.75.
Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance
Shares of DTEGY opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $20.75.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
