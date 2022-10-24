Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given New €27.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €28.50 ($29.08) to €27.50 ($28.06) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DTEGY. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($30.10) in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of DTEGY opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $20.75.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $30.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.