Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.42

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91.
About Deutsche Wohnen
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.