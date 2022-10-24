Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Lessened by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713,907 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 184,713 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.26% of Devon Energy worth $94,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Boston Partners increased its stake in Devon Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Devon Energy by 276.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $54,259,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 95,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454,801. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $64.54.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.74.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.