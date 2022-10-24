Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:DBD opened at $2.21 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $851.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,559,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,242,513 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,884,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.