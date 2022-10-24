DigiByte (DGB) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $132.43 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,279.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021100 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00272265 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00116752 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.44 or 0.00738837 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.91 or 0.00559720 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00242039 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,745,862,555 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.