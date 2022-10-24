Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Position Raised by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 166.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,985 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 102,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of DFAE stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,590. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $28.31.

