Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.51

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 7258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $585.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $990.49 million during the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 444.71% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,172,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

