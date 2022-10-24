Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.51

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 7258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.
Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $585.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.
Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $990.49 million during the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 444.71% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)
About Dingdong (Cayman)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL)
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.