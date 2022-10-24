Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.36 and last traded at $65.31. 8,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,684,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.04.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.36.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAS. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,205,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.
About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
