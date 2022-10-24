Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share.
DFS stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,425. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $130.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.66.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $8,560,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $5,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.
Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.
