Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $389.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $389.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,368,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.7 %

DPZ opened at $317.15 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.32 and its 200 day moving average is $368.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.