Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.45

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.45 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 76 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

Featured Stories

