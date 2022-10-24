Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Lowered to $128.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s previous close.

DOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

NYSE:DOV opened at $123.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Dover has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dover will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 2.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,431,000 after buying an additional 78,906 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

