DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Guggenheim

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.06. 34,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,179. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.43.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

