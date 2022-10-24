Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($28.06) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($34.18) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($30.10) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DUE stock opened at €25.32 ($25.84) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 19.48. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €19.74 ($20.14) and a 1 year high of €42.60 ($43.47). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.