EAC 1-Day Volume Reaches $36,448.00 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. In the last week, EAC has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00004412 BTC on major exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $256.01 million and approximately $36,448.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00271720 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001343 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.88566527 USD and is up 15.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $58,103.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.