easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) PT Lowered to GBX 415

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 415 ($5.01) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

easyJet Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.64. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,902. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. easyJet has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

