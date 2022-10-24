eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EBAY. Barclays reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on eBay to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $37.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. eBay has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of eBay by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,466 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 38.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 35.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 45,206 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

