Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Guggenheim

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Guggenheim from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.71. 24,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.84. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Edison International by 128.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

