Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Increased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,436,000 after buying an additional 218,908 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,159,000 after buying an additional 320,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,966,000 after acquiring an additional 342,763 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,305,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $506,891,000 after acquiring an additional 231,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $83.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.60. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

