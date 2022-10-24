Efrain Rivera Sells 298 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Paychex Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of PAYX stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.15. 1,304,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,038. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.83.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
