Efrain Rivera Sells 298 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paychex Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.15. 1,304,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,038. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.83.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

