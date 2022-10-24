Electroneum Reaches Market Cap of $50.53 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $50.53 million and $49,094.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005146 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001274 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00020436 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,931,312,459 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

