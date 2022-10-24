Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ESI. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Element Solutions stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.25. 7,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,115. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 21.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,340 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 30.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,066,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,165,000 after acquiring an additional 723,303 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,777,000 after acquiring an additional 357,956 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 184,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.