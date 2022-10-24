Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $91,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $347.87. 94,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $330.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $342.43.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $143,804,828 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

