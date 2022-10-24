Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.8% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY traded up $8.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $349.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,938. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $342.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.25. The company has a market capitalization of $332.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $143,804,828 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

