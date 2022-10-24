Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 2.2% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 632,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,696,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $233,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,547 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.48, for a total value of $1,189,947.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,525,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,730,817,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.48, for a total value of $1,189,947.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,525,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,730,817,268.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $143,804,828. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $343.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $326.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $342.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

