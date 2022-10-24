ELIS (XLS) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001689 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $65.23 million and approximately $100.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,311.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003349 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023511 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00058385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00044742 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022848 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005114 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

