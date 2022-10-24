Emerson Wealth LLC Acquires 1,035 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Emerson Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $14,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,638,000 after buying an additional 148,079 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,916,000 after buying an additional 144,983 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7,468.5% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 139,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after buying an additional 137,346 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,024,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after buying an additional 116,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 151,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after purchasing an additional 110,537 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,387. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.16. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

