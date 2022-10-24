Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 19,012 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 664,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $11.35. 7,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $21.15.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.28%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

