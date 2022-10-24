Empire Life Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56,311 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 2.3% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $32,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $68.05. 65,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,504,635. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

