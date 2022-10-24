Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 3,301 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.61.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,654. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

