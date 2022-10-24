Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 470 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $256,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.53. 6,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,272. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

